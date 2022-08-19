Saul Ewing Builds Construction Team With Partner In Philly

By James Boyle (August 18, 2022, 4:04 PM EDT) -- Saul Ewing Arnstein & Lehr boosted its construction practice by adding to the firm's Philadelphia office an attorney with more than a dozen years of experience in construction litigation. Michael Metz-Topodas joined Saul Ewing's Philadelphia office Monday as a partner in the construction group, moving to the firm after more than eight years with Cohen Seglias Pallas Greenhall & Furman PC. Metz-Topodas told Law360 Pulse on Thursday that he looks forward to working alongside Saul Ewing's attorneys after encountering them several times throughout his career. "I've interacted with them regularly going back as early as right out of law school," Metz-Topodas...

