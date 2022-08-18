McDermott Adds Ex-Mayer Brown Partner In NY

By Tracey Read (August 18, 2022, 3:06 PM EDT) -- McDermott Will & Emery LLP has added a "go-to dealmaker" in the power and utilities sectors as a partner in its transactions practice group in New York, the firm said Thursday. Frederick "Fritz" Lark, most recently a partner at Mayer Brown LLP, is known for representing some of the largest infrastructure investors in North America in their energy and digital infrastructure-related merger and acquisition transactions. "What initially attracted me was seeing McDermott investing and building out its full service energy practice over the last couple years," Lark told Law360 Pulse in an interview Thursday. "And I felt like my energy-related M&A...

