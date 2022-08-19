Chicago Pot Co. Seeks Dismissal Of Sexual Harassment Suit

By Jonathan Capriel (August 19, 2022, 7:44 PM EDT) -- A former employee of a Chicago-area dispensary has asked an Illinois federal judge not to permanently toss her sexual harassment claims against the company after the cannabis firm argued she failed to exhaust all administrative remedies before filing. New Age Care LLC, which is owned by Revolution Global, told U.S. District Judge Elaine E. Bucklo that its former employee, Shabana Khan, failed to run through all possible administrative remedies in relation to her claims filed under the Illinois Human Rights Act. Khan conceded that the company was correct but asked the judge to allow her to refile the claims at a...

