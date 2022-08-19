Dr. Bronner's Soap Co. Loses Tariff Evasion Suit

By Alyssa Aquino (August 18, 2022, 7:24 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Court of International Trade washed its hands of soap companies' challenge to border officers' determination that they routed xanthan gum through India to avoid hefty anti-dumping duties, ruling Thursday it lacked the authority to hear the case. CIT Judge Gary Katzmann said he lacked the authority to review U.S. Customs and Border Protection's final assessment of a more than 150% anti-dumping duty on Dr. Bronner's Magic Soaps' and GLoB Energy Corp.'s imports of xanthan gum, which is used to prevent liquids from separating in the bottle. Though CBP admitted it had erroneously liquidated the products while the importers challenged...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS