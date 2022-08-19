US, Canadian Regulators Release Plan For Fighting Robocalls

By Kelly Lienhard (August 19, 2022, 12:19 PM EDT) -- The Federal Communications Commission released a memorandum of understanding between the agency and its Canadian counterpart that aims to enhance cross-border collaboration in fighting robocall scams. The MOU between the FCC and the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission directs the two agencies to disclose helpful information, assist in investigations and coordinate enforcement in order to crack down on the scam callers. While the text of the MOU was released only Thursday, the agencies originally signed the agreement on June 6. "Robocall scams are an international problem. People all over the world can be victims of these bad faith campaigns to defraud...

