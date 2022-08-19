Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Travelers Unit Drops Coverage Suit Against Wis. Landlord

By Ben Zigterman (August 18, 2022, 6:38 PM EDT) -- A Travelers unit on Thursday agreed to drop its federal lawsuit seeking to avoid covering the owner of thousands of Wisconsin apartment units who was accused by the state of violating tenants' rights.

The Charter Oak Fire Insurance Co. told the court it reached an agreement with Berrada Properties Management Inc. and the company's president, Youssef Berrada, to voluntarily dismiss the suit without prejudice.

A Travelers unit told a Wisconsin federal court that it reached an agreement to drop a suit against the owner of thousands of Wisconsin apartment units who was accused by the state of violating tenants' rights. (Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto...

