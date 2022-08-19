Black Couple Says 'Whitewashed' Home Got Higher Appraisal

By Katryna Perera (August 18, 2022, 8:15 PM EDT) -- A married couple from Baltimore have accused mortgage company loanDepot and a Maryland-based appraiser of racial discrimination, saying they only received a higher valuation on their house after "whitewashing" it to remove all indications that they and their three children are Black. Plaintiffs Nathan Connolly and Shani Mott filed a complaint on Monday against loanDepot, 20/20 Valuations LLC and its owner Shane Lanham in Maryland federal court for violations of the Fair Housing Act, Equal Credit Opportunity Act, Civil Rights Act of 1866 and Maryland Fair Housing Laws. Connolly and Mott own a home in the predominantly white, historic Baltimore neighborhood of...

