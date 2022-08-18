Feds Say Kentucky Mining Co. Filed Bogus Coal Dust Data

By Al Barbarino (August 18, 2022, 7:09 PM EDT) -- A Kentucky coal mining company and an employee have been indicted by a federal grand jury, accused of submitting air samples that were taken outside instead of inside a mine, skirting laws that aim to detect potentially deadly air quality issues. Black Diamond Coal LLC and its certified dust-sampler Walter Perkins were supposed to have a designated miner wear a monitor that detects respirable coal dust, which can cause medical conditions including black lung disease, according to Wednesday's indictment. But the company and Perkins violated health and safety standards by failing to keep the continuous personal dust monitor, or CPDM, on...

