Nuance Loses Unfair-Conduct Claim In Voice Tech IP Spat

By Elliot Weld (August 18, 2022, 5:50 PM EDT) -- A Massachusetts federal judge Thursday rejected Nuance Communications Inc.'s claim that the named inventor of a disputed patent on voice recognition technology had access to a manual owned by the software giant when he submitted to the patent office. U.S. District Judge Patti B. Saris granted summary judgment to SynKloud Technologies LLC on Nuance's counterclaim for inequitable conduct, citing a lack of evidence that Darrell Poirier knew about or possessed the so-called DD 2.0 manual but never disclosed it. The judge said Poirier's employer at the time, General Voice Inc., didn't sell the product the manual is related to, called DragonDictate,...

