Meta's WilmerHale Attys Seek $2.7M Fee In Data Scraping Suit

By Lauren Berg (August 18, 2022, 8:36 PM EDT) -- Meta Platforms asked a California federal judge to award $2.7 million in fees to its attorneys at WilmerHale, who won partial summary judgment in its suit accusing an ad firm of illegally scraping user data, and asked for a permanent injunction to stop further data scraping. Because Meta prevailed on its claim under California's Comprehensive Computer Data Access and Fraud Act when U.S. Magistrate Judge Joseph C. Spero granted it partial summary judgment against BrandTotal Ltd., it is entitled under Golden State law to collect attorney fees in connection with that and related claims, according to its 22-page motion filed Wednesday....

