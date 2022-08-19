Car Ad Firm Tricked Tech 'Pioneer' To Close Sale, Suit Alleges

By Eric Heisig (August 19, 2022, 5:51 PM EDT) -- A firm that provides marketing services to car dealerships lied about its intentions to the then-owner of a technology company it bought last year, and in the process wrongly withheld up to $1.5 million in payments, according to a lawsuit filed in Ohio federal court. Automobile Consumer Services Inc. and Tarry E. Shebesta said in their suit that PureCars Technologies Inc. bought the Ohio-based company truPayments LLC from them, giving the impression before sale that its plan was to include the company's monthly car payments quote tool in a suite of products it marketed to customers. Shebesta also stood to make...

