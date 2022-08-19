Pretrial Battles Widen In $44B Musk-Twitter Deal Bust Suit

By Jeff Montgomery (August 18, 2022, 8:52 PM EDT) -- Disputes over massive document and deposition demands on both sides of the battle over Elon Musk's attempt to escape his $44 billion offer to buy Twitter Inc. are threatening to bog down the run-up to a Delaware Chancery Court trial over the busted deal in mid-October. As new subpoenas and calls for documents hit the court daily, both sides have also stepped up pushback, with Musk's counsel, Edward B. Micheletti of Skadden Arps Slate Meagher & Flom LLP, objecting in a document made public on Thursday to Twitter demands that allegedly cross attorney-client privilege or other protected lines. Meanwhile, in a...

