Judge Trims Dated CFTC Claims Against Forex Dealer

By Jessica Corso (August 19, 2022, 9:26 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey federal judge has told the Commodity Futures Trading Commission that it would have to make a better case for bringing stale claims against a New Jersey-based foreign exchange dealer accused of stealing client funds if it wants to impose civil penalties for conduct alleged to have occurred more than five years before the lawsuit was filed. U.S. District Judge Kevin McNulty, in a Thursday opinion, trimmed some claims the CFTC brought against WorldWideMarkets Ltd., its parent company TAB Networks Inc. and two of the company's executives — CEO Thomas Plaut and Chief Financial Officer Arthur Dembro. The lawsuit,...

