Employment Authority: 4th Circ.'s Gender Dysphoria Ruling

Law360 (August 19, 2022, 10:10 PM EDT) -- Law360 Employment Authority covers the biggest employment cases and trends. Catch up this week with a look at the potential impact of the Fourth Circuit's ruling that the Americans with Disabilities Act covers transgender people with gender dysphoria, a Fifth Circuit ruling asking a lower court to determine the applicability of qualified immunity on Fair Labor Standards Act claims, and if a letter Starbucks sent to the National Labor Relations Board claiming misconduct in union representation elections could put the agency under a spotlight. Find these stories and more great labor and employment law coverage in Law360 Employment Authority. Take advantage of limited complimentary access...

