Wilmington Trust Seeks $3.5M Award After Del. Trial Win

By Rose Krebs (August 19, 2022, 3:29 PM EDT) -- Wilmington Trust Company is seeking roughly $3.5 million in attorney fees and costs after a post-trial win in a suit that had sought up to $19.5 million in damages for alleged breaches of trust, fraud, elder abuse and investment adviser rule violations. In a brief filed Thursday, Wilmington Trust and Wilmington Trust Investment Advisors Inc., represented by Reed Smith LLP and Porter Wright Morris & Arthur LLP, asserted that they should be awarded attorney fees and costs "incurred in defending against the plaintiffs' many unsubstantiated claims." "Wilmington Trust and WTIA incurred substantial attorneys' fees and costs successfully defending the plaintiffs' many...

