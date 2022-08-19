EFF Says Tillis Bill Would Bring Back 'Worst Patent Abuses'

By Britain Eakin (August 19, 2022, 7:51 PM EDT) -- One of the nation's top digital privacy, free speech and innovation advocacy groups has launched a grassroots campaign blasting a new patent eligibility bill introduced by Sen. Thom Tillis, R-N.C., saying it would "bring back terrible software and genetic patents." The Patent Eligibility Restoration Act would undo U.S. Supreme Court rules on what constitutes an abstract invention, thereby eliminating protections against "the worst patent abuses," according to the Electronic Frontier Foundation's Joe Mullin. Mullin, an EFF policy analyst who holds the foundation's Mark Cuban Chair to Eliminate Stupid Patents, made the comment in a blog post Thursday, while EFF simultaneously launched...

