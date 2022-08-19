IBM Asks Fed. Circ. To Revive Patent Fight With Chewy

By Andrew Karpan (August 19, 2022, 5:59 PM EDT) -- IBM Corp. lawyers have told the Federal Circuit that Manhattan U.S. District Judge Jed S. Rakoff erred by invalidating a patent covering an early version of the internet in an infringement fight with pet food startup Chewy and clearing the pet business of infringing a related patent. It is only easy now to "take for granted the World Wide Web," the IBM lawyers wrote on Thursday in their legal effort at the appeals court to revive infringement claims over patents that were attacked in a lawsuit last year by pet food startup Chewy. After going after a slew of well-known startups like Airbnb, Expedia, Priceline, Groupon and Zillow, IBM purportedly...

