Air Force Chemical Cleanup Dispute Sent To NM State Court

By Daniel Wilson (August 19, 2022, 9:20 PM EDT) -- A New Mexico federal judge has tossed a case alleging the state exceeded its authority by requiring the cleanup of so-called forever chemicals at a U.S. Air Force base, saying the dispute belongs in state court. In a ruling Thursday, U.S. District Judge Kenneth J. Gonzales found that the New Mexico Hazardous Waste Act, or HWA, requires that an administrative appeal related to a permit issued under that statute be heard in the New Mexico Court of Appeals. That meant the federal court lacked jurisdiction to decide whether the New Mexico Environment Department, or NMED, overstepped its authority, he decided. "The HWA, by vesting...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS