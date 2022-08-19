Prosus Snaps Up Last Slice Of Delivery Biz For Up To €1.8B

By Tom Fish (August 19, 2022, 1:13 PM BST) -- Internet consumer services giant Prosus NV said on Friday that it will buy the remaining 33.3% stake in a Brazilian food delivery business from Just Eat in a deal which could reach €1.8 billion ($1.8 billion). The decision by Just Eat Takeaway.com NV to sell its remaining slice of iFood will reinforce the Amsterdam-based firm's balance sheet, following a "challenging" slowdown in growth amid easing coronavirus restrictions. Just Eat's stock has fallen by approximately 66% in the past year, although the company's share value shot up by more than 25% within the first hour of trading on Friday. Its shares were...

