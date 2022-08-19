Pension Plan Climate Reporting Hindered By Lack Of Data

By Martin Croucher (August 19, 2022, 2:38 PM BST) -- Trustees of retirement savings plans could struggle to meet new climate reporting regulations because of a lack of sufficient data from asset managers, a consultancy has suggested, as it warned that there is no "short quick fix" to the problem. Hymans Robertson said in a research paper on Thursday that fewer than half of the 59 asset managers in private investment markets surveyed earlier this year were able to provide climate-related data to trustees. "We know there will not be a short quick fix, but all organizations need to recognize the importance of this issue," Simon Jones, head of responsible investment at Hymans...

