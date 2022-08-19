Kingspan Buys 24% Stake In Swedish Waterproofing Biz

By Dawood Fakhir (August 19, 2022, 3:09 PM BST) -- Construction supply giant Kingspan Group Co. has disclosed the acquisition of a 24% stake in a Swedish waterproofing company, as it released its financial results for the first six months of 2022 on Friday. Kingspan, which is based in Ireland and produces insulation products used in the construction industry, said it bought the minority interest in Nordic Waterproofing Holding AB this month. The Swedish company, listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm stock exchange, offers waterproofing products and services for protecting buildings and infrastructure. Gene Murtagh, chief executive of Kingspan, said his company had invested €522 million ($525 million) in new businesses and capital...

