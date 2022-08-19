FCA Calls On Ex-Stockbroker's Fraud Victims To Log Claims

By Joel Poultney (August 19, 2022, 4:23 PM BST) -- Victims of former stockbroker Richard Faithfull, who was jailed for his role in laundering £2.6 million ($3.6 million) from an international network of boiler room frauds, should register claims before his confiscation hearing in October, the Financial Conduct Authority said Friday. The regulator said that individuals who believe they lost money because of Faithfull's conduct should contact the watchdog before Sept. 12 to guarantee they will be included in compensation claims. A confiscation order against Faithfull is due to be granted at Southwark Crown Court at a hearing on Oct. 13 after it is established how he benefited from the offense...

