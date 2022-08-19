No Immunity In Saudi Phone Hacking Case, Court Rules

By Joanne Faulkner (August 19, 2022, 3:49 PM BST) -- Saudi Arabia cannot hide behind state immunity in an English lawsuit brought by a prominent dissident over its alleged use of spyware to infiltrate mobile phones because he suffered personal injury in the U.K., a London court ruled Friday. A High Court judge has concluded that a damages lawsuit brought by Saudi satirist and human rights activist Ghanem Al-Masarir, pictured, against Saudi Arabia can continue. (Robin Millard/AFP via Getty Images) High Court Judge Julian Knowles concluded that the damages lawsuit brought by Saudi satirist and human rights activist Ghanem Al-Masarir against the Middle Eastern kingdom can continue. Al-Masarir's claim fell within...

