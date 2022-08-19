Trustees Fight To Stop Attys Disclosing Docs In £3.7B Suit

By Sophia Dourou (August 19, 2022, 5:41 PM BST) -- Two Cypriot trusts asked an appeals court on Friday to overturn an order requiring Forsters LLP to disclose documents it holds for them amid a legal battle between two Russian oligarchs over rights to a valuable fertilizer business. Lawyers for the trustees told the Court of Appeal that the English courts do not have jurisdiction to seek disclosure from their overseas clients, who are not even part of the underlying legal dispute. "It's not expected between states that the English court will take it upon itself to decide whether or not a person in Cyprus should give disclosure — that is for...

