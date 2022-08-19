Australia Flags Concerns Over Qantas Deal For Alliance

By Piper Hudspeth Blackburn (August 19, 2022, 5:11 PM EDT) -- Australian antitrust regulators have announced concerns over Qantas Airways' planned acquisition of Alliance Aviation Services Ltd., warning that the deal could lessen competition for air transport services to and from areas in Queensland and Western Australia. In a Thursday press announcement, Australian Competition and Consumer Commission Chair Gina Cass-Gottlieb advised that the merger would combine two of the top three airlines that closely compete to serve mining and resource companies that need to transport "fly-in, fly-out" employees. "A competitive and well-functioning aviation sector is fundamental to the Australian economy. We will closely scrutinize all mergers that may reduce competition in this...

