1st Circ. Revives Challenge To IRS Seizure Of Crypto Records

By Theresa Schliep (August 19, 2022, 3:15 PM EDT) -- A New Hampshire man's challenge to the IRS' procurement of his cryptocurrency records can be heard by a federal court after the First Circuit concluded that his case wasn't barred by a law prohibiting suits that can restrain tax collection. James Harper's suit, which claimed the Internal Revenue Service violated the U.S. Constitution in procuring records on his financial holdings from third-party cryptocurrency platforms, was improperly tossed by a lower federal court, the First Circuit said Thursday. The lower court incorrectly concluded that the case was barred by the Anti-Injunction Act, according to the opinion. The scope of that law was somewhat narrowed...

