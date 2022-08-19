Former Amarin Exec's Noncompete Brawl Likely Not Over Yet

By Bill Wichert (August 19, 2022, 6:24 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey state judge said Friday he is leaning toward rejecting a bid from the former chief medical officer of Amarin Pharma Inc. to declare as unenforceable the restrictive covenants that the business says he allegedly violated by joining Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. and recruiting Amarin employees to follow him. Dr. Craig Granowitz has said Amarin is improperly relying on those provisions to withhold his severance payments because he claims the companies' respective heart drugs are not competitive, but Superior Court Judge Stephan C. Hansbury said he does not feel "very comfortable" with deciding whether the products are similar. "It seems...

