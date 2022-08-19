Apollo Helps GI Alliance Doctors In Buyout Of $2.2B Practice

By Daniel Ducassi (August 19, 2022, 8:36 PM EDT) -- The physicians who own national gastroenterology medical practice GI Alliance are getting an assist from funds managed by Apollo Global Management to buy out the minority stake owned by private equity firm Waud Capital Partners, valuing the practice at $2.2 billion in a deal announced Friday. Prior to Friday's agreement, the physicians owned roughly 70% of the business. The deal calls for Waud Capital to sell its entire 30% stake, GI Alliance spokeswoman Dee Dee Brooks told Law360. As a result of the deal, Apollo will own a noncontrolling stake in GI Alliance and get two seats on the company's board,...

