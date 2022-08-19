Goodwin-Guided Kymera Raises $150M With Share Sale

By Renee Hickman (August 19, 2022, 4:54 PM EDT) -- Clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company Kymera has raised $150 million through a securities purchase agreement advised by Goodwin Procter LLP, with existing and newly accredited investors, according to a Friday announcement. The company, which develops treatments for inflammatory and autoimmune diseases and cancers, said in a statement that it would issue and sell an aggregate of 2.76 million shares of its common stock for $26 per share. In addition, the offering will include a pre-funded warrant sale that comes in the form of a PIPE, or private investment in public equity. In total, the share sale will generate proceeds of about $150 million...

