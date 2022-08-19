Del. To Build Public Retirement Fund For Uninvested Workers

By Grace Elletson (August 19, 2022, 2:03 PM EDT) -- Delaware will begin building a public retirement fund for employees who don't have an employer-sponsored fund to invest into, a move that proponents of the law say will help residents create a more financially secure future. Democratic Gov. John Carney signed the Expanding Access for Retirement and Necessary Savings program, or EARNS Act, into law Thursday, which allows the Office of the State Treasurer to begin building a program that requires businesses with more than five employees to participate in the plan through payroll deductions, according to a state press release. "For small businesses and the almost 150,000 Delaware workers lacking...

