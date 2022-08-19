FDIC Can Seek $3M From Lloyd's, 11th Circ. Says In Reversal

By Josh Liberatore (August 19, 2022, 5:37 PM EDT) -- The Eleventh Circuit on Friday reinstated the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp.'s bid to collect $3 million in prejudgment interest stemming from $10 million it won in a prior coverage dispute with Lloyd's of London, reversing a ruling that the FDIC waited too long to demand that money. In a published opinion, the appellate panel said a Georgia court's prior declaratory judgment ruling requiring Lloyd's to pay the agency $10 million didn't count as a "coercive final judgment" that would have required the FDIC to seek prejudgment interest before that ruling was made. An Eleventh Circuit panel said the FDIC is entitled...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS