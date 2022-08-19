Instacart Strikes $2.54M Deal To End DC Suit Over Fees, Taxes

By Katie Buehler (August 19, 2022, 10:03 PM EDT) -- Instacart has agreed to pay $1.8 million to the District of Columbia to settle claims it charged customers millions of dollars in deceptive service fees and to release almost $740,000 in tax payments it has held hostage during a refund dispute, the D.C. attorney general announced Friday. D.C. Attorney General Karl A. Racine said the $1.8 million payment will be used to fund restitution for delivery workers and district customers who were fooled by the deceptive service fees as well as to cover attorney fees and costs of litigation. Instacart, which denies all allegations of wrongdoing, has also agreed not to...

