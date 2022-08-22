SD County Digs In Heels, Says Tribe's Voting Suit Is Moot

By Caleb Symons (August 22, 2022, 5:02 PM EDT) -- A South Dakota county told to revise its electoral map to protect Native American voting rights is fighting back, saying immediate action is unnecessary because a proposed change would let the Lower Brule Sioux Tribe elect its preferred candidates within two years. After U.S. District Judge Roberto A. Lange found on Aug. 11 that Lyman County's at-large electoral system may violate federal law, county officials met to introduce a measure that would give a new majority-Native district two seats on the county Board of Commissioners in 2024, they said Friday. That would allow the Lower Brule Sioux, who sued Lyman County earlier...

