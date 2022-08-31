Zara TM Ruling Shows Prefiling Clearance Is Always Advisable

By Melanie Harvey (August 31, 2022, 4:08 PM BST) -- When it comes to trademark law, it is commonplace for clothing brands to be at the center of enforcement actions. In this case, Zara, a global clothing powerhouse, sought to prevent an independent brand from registering its own trademark, arguing at the recent Trade Mark Tribunal hearing that there was a "high degree of visual and oral similarities" between the two brands. However, Zara lost its battle to force Amber Kotrri, founder and owner of House of Zana, to change her branding, with the tribunal judge, Matthew Williams, finding the link "too insubstantial." Background Kotrri is an independent kimono maker who since...

