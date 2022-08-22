Conn. Criminal Justice Body Avoids Atty's Bias Suit For Now

By Christine DeRosa (August 22, 2022, 4:58 PM EDT) -- A Connecticut federal judge has dismissed a discrimination suit against the state's Criminal Justice Commission by a senior assistant state's attorney who alleged he missed out on various high-ranking state's attorney positions because of his age. U.S. District Judge Sarah A.L. Merriam on Friday dismissed claims brought by Joseph H. Harry Sr., 65, stating Harry's complaint did not have enough information to allege the personal involvement of each commission member or enough facts to infer the commission may have intentionally been discriminatory. Harry also sought injunctive and declaratory relief against the commission members in their individual capacities only, which Judge Merriam...

