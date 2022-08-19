Pa. Bank Names Finance Veteran As General Counsel

By James Boyle (August 19, 2022, 4:00 PM EDT) -- S&T Bancorp Inc. has selected as its new general counsel an attorney with more than 20 years' experience handling legal matters in the securities and finance industries. Rachel Smydo will take on the role of general counsel for S&T Bancorp effective Aug. 22, replacing current general counsel George Basara. Basara has announced he will retire Aug. 31 from the Indiana, Pennsylvania-based company. "I am delighted to join S&T, a company that is not only committed to the prosperity of the markets it serves, but to the well-being of all who live there," Smydo said in a statement. "I admire the dedication...

