Canada Suit Prompts Delay Request In Del. Breach Case

By Jeff Montgomery (August 19, 2022, 9:55 PM EDT) -- A company that sued an airline customer loyalty business partner for purportedly transferring away the venture's assets while serving as CEO of a competing Canada-based operation sought an emergency stay of its Delaware Chancery Court trial Friday, citing revelations from a trial in Ontario. According to the emergency motion, details from a deposition in an Ontario court provide answers to questions in the Delaware litigation. In the Delaware suit, VH5 Capital LLC is seeking damages from Jeremiah Rabe for alleged breaches of fiduciary duty and the implied covenant of good faith and fair dealing in connection with the operation and transfer of...

