Insurer Hit With Suit Over Condo Damage From Hurricane Irma

By Alex Schuman (August 22, 2022, 10:11 PM EDT) -- American Coastal Insurance Co. should cover damage to a Florida condominium complex caused by Hurricane Irma in 2017, a new federal lawsuit argues. Florida-based public adjuster SFR Services LLC filed the suit against American Coastal, a UPC Insurance Co. subsidiary, in the Middle District of Florida on Friday. Multiple buildings at the Steamboat Bend Condominium in Fort Myers were damaged during the hurricane and American Coastal has refused to provide coverage, the complaint said. According to court filings, Steamboat Bend transferred its rights to SFR Services in September 2020. "By refusing to pay plaintiff the amount necessary to repair or replace the...

