5th Circ. Backs La. EMS Win In Male Workers' Sex Bias Suit

By Abby Wargo (August 19, 2022, 6:29 PM EDT) -- The Fifth Circuit refused to reinstate a bias lawsuit from four male Baton Rouge Emergency Medical Services dispatchers who said their female supervisor treated female workers better, saying their allegations didn't rise to the level of illegal discrimination. A three-judge panel on Thursday rejected David Vidrine, Steven P. Bozeman, Zachary Stewart and Larry F. Witmore's bid to revive their Title VII of the Civil Rights Act and state law claims against several City of Baton Rouge/Parish of East Baton Rouge Department of Emergency Medical Services officials after a lower court granted the defendants summary judgment in March 2021. The judges said in...

