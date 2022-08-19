Pot Dispensary Won't Be Forced To Carry Rapper's Products

By Mike Curley (August 19, 2022, 4:23 PM EDT) -- A California state judge will not compel a Los Angeles cannabis dispensary to keep products from Dr. Greenthumb Inc. on its shelves, saying the store has not terminated or refused to honor the licensing agreement, so it is not in breach. In an order filed Tuesday, Los Angeles County Judge James C. Chalfant denied a bid from Dr. Greenthumb — a cannabis company founded in 2018 by rapper B-Real, whose real name is Louis Mario Freese — for an injunction blocking LAHC Inc. and its owner from pulling its products, saying Dr. Greenthumb has not demonstrated it is likely to succeed...

