US Gov't Stance On Tech M&A Lacks Merit, Hurts Consumers

By Chris Marchese (August 26, 2022, 3:25 PM EDT) -- Antitrust law is meant to protect market competition for the benefit of consumers. For that reason, antitrust watchdogs in the United States — the Federal Trade Commission, the U.S. Department of Justice and state attorneys general — have long blessed business practices and acquisitions that stand to reduce prices, increase quality or spur innovation. But recent actions from these watchdogs lack legal merit and put U.S. consumers at risk. Outcomes from innovation not only benefit consumers in the near term, but they also intensify competition within industries over time.[1] American antitrust law focused on this goal has only helped fuel such...

