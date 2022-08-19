10th Circ. Says Fire Chief's Termination Suit Needs 2nd Look

By Grace Elletson (August 19, 2022, 6:23 PM EDT) -- The Tenth Circuit revived an Oklahoma fire chief's lawsuit claiming that his firing violated his civil rights, ruling on Friday that a federal judge failed to address key issues when he threw out the lawsuit. The three-judge appellate panel said the lower court may have erred in Stephen Parmenter's suit alleging he was fired without due process when it found that the Nowata, Oklahoma, city charter allowed for at-will employment, and the lower court did not properly assess whether the city followed proper firing procedures. The panel remanded the case "for further consideration of the proper interpretation of the city charter."...

