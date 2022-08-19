Judge Denies Ch. 11 Dismissal Try By GenapSys Founders

By Rick Archer (August 19, 2022, 7:30 PM EDT) -- A Delaware bankruptcy judge has entered an order denying a request by the founders of GenapSys Inc. to dismiss its Chapter 11 case, freeing up the gene-sequencing company to move forward with its sale plans. In a motion filed Thursday, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Brendan L. Shannon rejected a motion by GenapSys founders Hesaam Esfandyarpour and Kosar Parizi seeking a dismissal of the company's Chapter 11 case, after authorizing Chapter 11 financing and sale motions he had delayed while he heard argument on the issue. GenapSys filed for bankruptcy July 11 after a Delaware Chancery Court vice chancellor ruled that four of...

