11th Circ. Wrongly Nixed Ga. Election Change, Justices Say

By Jimmy Hoover (August 19, 2022, 3:01 PM EDT) -- In an unusual ruling Friday, the U.S. Supreme Court revived a Georgia federal court's ruling to enjoin the allegedly discriminatory statewide election system the state uses to elect public service commissioners, finding that the Eleventh Circuit had misapplied a principle of election law. The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday reinstated an injunction blocking the allegedly discriminatory statewide election system Georgia uses to elect public service commissioners. (Photo by Samuel Corum/Getty Images) It has become rare for the current Supreme Court to reinstate injunctions against state election laws found to violate the Voting Rights Act, and even rarer still to do it...

