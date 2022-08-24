Gallagher & Kennedy Adds Troutman Pepper Enviro Atty

By Madeline Lyskawa (August 24, 2022, 9:24 AM EDT) -- The former head of Troutman Pepper's environmental practice has returned to Arizona-based Gallagher & Kennedy PA, where he started as an associate two decades ago, becoming its first Georgia-based shareholder. Randy E. Brogdon, based in Atlanta, began his legal career with Gallagher & Kennedy in 1995 as an associate. Now, he's returning after spending nearly 22 years with Troutman Pepper with the goal of breaking through big firm bureaucracy and expediting legal decision-making for his clients, he told Law360. His clients were frustrated with corporate and big firm bureaucracy that often slowed decision-making, Brogdon said, which is antithetical to the quick...

