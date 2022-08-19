TECO Sentenced For Safety Violations After Fatal Blast

By Carolina Bolado (August 19, 2022, 8:23 PM EDT) -- A Florida federal judge sentenced Tampa Electric Co. to a $500,000 fine and three years of probation after a 2017 explosion at one of its coal-fired power plants in Florida killed five workers. In addition to the fine and the probation, U.S. District Judge Charlene Honeywell is requiring that TECO follow a safety compliance plan that will ensure the company is in line with Occupational Safety and Health Administration rules. "TECO's willful violation had catastrophic consequences, including five workers dead and several more injured, underlining the importance of workplace safety standards," Assistant Attorney General Todd Kim of the U.S. Department of...

