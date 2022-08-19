FDIC Targets FTX, 4 Sites For Claims About Deposit Insurance

By Jon Hill (August 19, 2022, 8:49 PM EDT) -- The Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. has called out cryptocurrency exchange FTX US and several crypto-focused websites for allegedly making "false and misleading statements" about deposit insurance availability, saying the offending content must be taken down. The FDIC made the demands in a series of cease-and-desist letters released Friday that were sent to FTX — the exchange founded by crypto billionaire Sam Bankman-Fried — as well as sites Cryptonews.com, CryptoSec.info and SmartAsset.com. The FDIC also sent a letter to FDICCrypto.com, which was no longer accessible as of Friday afternoon. The letters highlighted website and social media content that the FDIC said appeared...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS