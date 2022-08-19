2nd Circ. Backs NYC Transit Win In Deaf Applicant's Bias Suit

By Grace Elletson (August 19, 2022, 10:00 PM EDT) -- The Second Circuit upheld the New York City Transit Authority's victory Friday in a disability bias suit from a deaf would-be worker who unsuccessfully sought a sign language interpreter during the job application process, saying his inability to speak or hear English made him unqualified. A three-judge panel declined to overturn a lower court's ruling that the transit authority did not violate the Americans with Disabilities Act or the New York State Human Rights Law by refusing Kenneth Frilando a prejob exam accommodation, ruling that Frilando's inability to hear sound disqualified him for train and bus positions. The panel said that...

