DC Circ. Backs FERC In Fight Over Grid Tariff Change

By Keith Goldberg (August 22, 2022, 4:52 PM EDT) -- The D.C. Circuit backed the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission's approval of a regional grid operator's tariff shift governing certain grid projects, rejecting challenges from an independent transmission developer and industrial electricity consumers. In a pair of rulings, a D.C. Circuit panel said Friday that FERC reasonably approved Midcontinent Independent System Operator's transmission planning moves to lower the voltage threshold for market efficiency projects and allow incumbent utilities to exclusively build projects needed for "baseline reliability" that are located within their service territories. The panel rejected transmission developer LS Power's argument that not lowering the voltage threshold further wrongly prevents the company...

