5th Circ. Mostly Affirms Highland Capital Reorganization Plan

By Daniel Ducassi (August 23, 2022, 6:06 PM EDT) -- A co-founder of financially troubled investment firm Highland Capital Management can't blow up his former company's bankruptcy reorganization plan by firing a "bankruptcy-law blunderbuss" at it, a Fifth Circuit panel has ruled. The three-judge panel on Friday mostly upheld the reorganization plan for Highland Capital but found that the bankruptcy court had overstepped its bounds by shielding nearly all the bankruptcy participants from litigation related to the bankruptcy case, including implementation of the reorganization plan. Highland Capital co-founder James Dondero and a group of organizations tied to him challenged the reorganization plan last year, arguing the plan was illegal and taking...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS